Bethlehem plans another somber Christmas under the shadow of war in Gaza

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The city of Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, will not have the usual trappings of the city’s favorite holiday: no public Christmas tree, no raucous scouts march, no decorations and no twinkling lights, in deference to the ongoing war in Gaza. As Bethlehem prepares to mark its second Christmas under the shadow of the war, Manger Square is empty of tourists and many businesses aren’t sure how much longer they can hold on. Spurred by 50 percent unemployment caused by lack of tourism and Israel’s decision to bar most Palestinians from working in Israel, hundreds of desperate families have left Bethlehem in the past year. Some families are trying to find joy in old traditions wherever they can.

