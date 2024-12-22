Catch a live Sun Bowl interview on ABC-7 GMEP weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Join us this morning, Sunday, December 22, for a special live interview during ABC-7’s 8 a.m. show with Sun Bowl President Michael Guerra and Sun Bowl Queen Raegan Jabor.

They’ll share insights about the 91st Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, featuring the Louisville Cardinals and the Washington Huskies.

The game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. MST on December 31, 2024, at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso.

Don’t miss this exclusive preview of one of college football’s most cherished traditions!