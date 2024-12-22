Skip to Content
News

Catch a live Sun Bowl interview on ABC-7 GMEP weekend

Sun Bowl Association
By
Updated
today at 7:47 AM
Published 7:44 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Join us this morning, Sunday, December 22, for a special live interview during ABC-7’s 8 a.m. show with Sun Bowl President Michael Guerra and Sun Bowl Queen Raegan Jabor.

They’ll share insights about the 91st Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, featuring the Louisville Cardinals and the Washington Huskies.

The game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. MST on December 31, 2024, at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso.

Don’t miss this exclusive preview of one of college football’s most cherished traditions!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content