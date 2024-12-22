Iran’s supreme leader says Syrian youth will resist incoming government

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader says young Syrians will resist the new government emerging after the overthrow of President Bashar Assad as he again accused the United States and Israel of sowing chaos in the country. Iran had provided crucial support to Assad throughout Syria’s nearly 14-year civil war and had used Syria as a key conduit for aid to Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in an address on Sunday that the “young Syrian has nothing to lose” and suffers from insecurity. Khamenei said, “He should stand with strong will against those who designed and those who implemented the insecurity.”

