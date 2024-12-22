Tens of thousands displaced by ethnic violence in northeast India suffer squalid conditions in camps

KANGPOKPI, India (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in India’s northeast Manipur state since violence erupted last year between the majority Meitei community and minority Kuki-Zo tribes. The conflict, which has stretched to 19 months, has claimed more than 250 lives and displaced at least 60,000 people. Those who were forced from their homes are living in squalid conditions in makeshift relief centers, with limited access to clean water, sanitation and medical care. They say they can’t go back home because they fear for their lives.

