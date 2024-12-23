Biden signs defense bill despite objections to ban on transgender health care for military children

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed the annual defense authorization bill into law despite his objections to language banning transgender health care for military children. The legislation Biden signed Monday also aims to counter China’s growing power, authorizes significant pay raises for junior enlisted service members and boosts overall military spending to $895 billion. Biden says his administration strongly opposes the ban on transgender medical care for military children because it interferes with the rights of parents to decide what care is best for their children. Biden also objected to other language prohibiting the use of money earmarked to transfer Guantanamo Bay detainees off the island.

