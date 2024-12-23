British economy flatlines in 3rd quarter in another blow to new Labour government
LONDON (AP) — The British economy flatlined in the third quarter of the year, according to downwardly revised official figures in another blow to the new Labour government that has made growth its number one mission. In its latest revision of the July to September period, the Office for National Statistics said Monday the economy showed no growth against the previous estimate of 0.1%. The reduction has prompted critics to say that Labour talked down the economy on taking power on July 5 for the first time in 14 years when it described its economic inheritance from the previous Conservative administration as being the worst in generations.