Ecuador’s president promises answers and no ‘cover up’ after 4 children disappear

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s president says his government will not cover up for anyone involved in the disappearance of four children who were last seen running away from a military convoy. President Daniel Noboa is under pressure from human rights organizations and fellow Ecuadorians. He promised “answers” in the children’s case during an interview with a local radio station on Monday. But he said it was premature to classify the case as a forced disappearance. The children went missing on Dec. 8 in the coastal city of Guayaquil after playing soccer.

