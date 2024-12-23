El Pasoans rush to go last-minute Christmas shopping

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Christmas is just 2 days away, but many El Pasoans still have some gift shopping to do. If you're still out there looking for some gifts and doing some last-minute shopping, you may still find some great deals. The National Retail Federation defines the holiday season as Nov.1st through Dec.31st. They predict holiday spending in the U.S. will reach record levels totaling nearly $989 billion dollars.

Many stores like Academy Sports and Outdoors located on West El Paso at 801 S Mesa Hills Drive El Paso, TX 79912, said they have many items on sale. A store manager say a popular item for shoppers is the StanleyStanley cups. Holiday specific items such as gift sets and gift cards are also an easy last-minute gift. Gift cards can be picked up in store, printed at home, or sent as an email or text message.

We went out to ask El Pasoans how their last minute Christmas shopping is going and here's what they said: "Not good, I can't find what I can afford." "Yeah I have my dad's gift right now, but I'm looking for one for my brother...It's pretty hard." "I'm going to go look for some camping stuff for my grandkids." "So far I found some hoodies, some jackets and some shirts."

Others also added: "Oh, I'm scared, I'm going to the mall so I'm probably going to get tackled there for sure." "I prefer this day.... I believe there's less people." "We just came from the outlets and the lines were long, we'll see what we can find." Many stores are offering extended holiday hours for those shoppers who need just a little extra time.