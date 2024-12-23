Following controversy, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore receives Bronze Star for Army service 18 years ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has received a Bronze Star for his deployment to Afghanistan 18 years ago. The governor received the award Friday during a ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland. He received the medal several months after a controversy arose when The New York Times reported he had claimed to have received it on a 2006 White House fellowship application. The paperwork had not been fully processed at that time. The Washington Post reported that the governor’s close friend and former commander who had recommended Moore for the medal pinned the Bronze Star for “meritorious service” onto the governor’s chest.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.