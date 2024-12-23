House Ethics Committee expected to release long-anticipated Matt Gaetz report Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee is expected to release its long-awaited report into former Rep. Matt Gaetz. It would bring to an end a yearslong investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with minors and use of illicit drugs while the Florida Republican was in office. The anticipated release on Monday comes after at least one Republican joined all five Democrats on the panel earlier this month in a secret vote to release the report about their former colleague despite initial opposition from GOP lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, to publishing findings about a former member of Congress. Gaetz has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.