Matt Petgrave makes crowdfunding appeal, calls death of Adam Johnson a ‘tragic accident’
AP Sports Writer
Hockey player Matt Petgrave has called the death of Adam Johnson “a tragic accident” in a public appeal for donations to his legal costs. Johnson, who had briefly played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, died after his neck was cut by Petgrave’s skate in a collision between the two opponents in a game in Sheffield, England, over a year ago. Petgrave has raised nearly 10,000 pounds ($12,500) after recently launching a drive on a UK-based crowdfunding site. A man whose name has not been released by police remains under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.