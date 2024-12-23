Skip to Content
News

New Mexico prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin in fatal movie set shooting

KVIA
By
New
Published 6:15 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin in fatal movie set shooting.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content