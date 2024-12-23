New Mexico prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin in fatal movie set shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin in fatal movie set shooting.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico prosecutors withdraw appeal of dismissed case against Alec Baldwin in fatal movie set shooting.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.