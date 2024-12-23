Officer fatally shot in a North Carolina supermarket, suspect in custody, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has been fatally shot in a North Carolina supermarket and a suspect has been taken into custody. Police announced the officer’s death at an afternoon news conference Monday. They said the officer was responding to a call about an armed person when he was shot shortly before midday at a Food Lion store in Greensboro. Police identified the officer killed as Michael Horan and said he was sworn in with the Greensboro Police Department in early 2018. Assistant Police Chief Milford J. Harris called Horan an excellent officer and said at the news conference that Horan had an outstanding reputation both in the department and the community.

