Rescue of hikers in Slovenia resumes as snow brings traffic chaos and power outages across Balkans
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A snowstorm on Monday brought traffic chaos across Croatia and Bosnia, where some schools had to be closed. In Slovenia, bad weather hampered efforts to reach two Hungarian hikers stranded high in the Alps. The pair became lost and one of them broke a leg in an accident on Sunday in poor weather conditions in the mountains north of the capital Ljubljana. A rescue mission resumed on Monday after being suspended overnight due to high winds and low visibility, though attempts to reach the hikers using a helicopter had so far failed, officials and media said.