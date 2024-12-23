Romanian president nominates incumbent premier to lead a new pro-European coalition government

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president has nominated incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to lead a new pro-European coalition government inn hopes of ending a protracted political crisis following the annulment of a presidential election by a top court. After deliberations with Romania’s political parties, President Klaus Iohannis on Monday nominated Ciolacu of the leftist Social Democratic Party to try to form a government. Ciolacu, whose party topped the polls in a Dec. 1 parliamentary election, has served as prime minister since June last year. It is widely seen as a tactical push to shut out far-right nationalists who made significant gains in parliament, revealing widespread anti-establishment sentiment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.