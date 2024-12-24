A boat explosion at a South Florida marina kills 1 and injures 5 others

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A boat explosion at a South Florida marina has left one person dead and five others injured. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue says the explosion occurred Monday night at the Lauderdale Marina. Officials say rescue workers transported five people to local hospitals, three with traumatic injuries. A sixth person was found dead in the water several hours later by the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Fire rescue officials said they didn’t immediately know what caused the explosion.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.