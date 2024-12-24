ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Warm and windy Christmas Day for the Borderland, cooler post-Christmas Day

Merry Christmas Eve to the Borderland! We are on track for a fairly warm Christmas Eve. I am forecasting highs near 70 with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Christmas Day will be the same, but rather windy! Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph. This is ahead of a cold front which will arrive in the Borderland early Thursday.

Behind this cold front, daily highs will drop to the 50s and 60s, with lows in the 30s. These temperatures are more seasonably normal.