Balkans snowstorm leaves tens of thousands of homes without power, causes traffic chaos

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Tens of thousands of homes in Bosnia were without electricity on Tuesday after heavy snow and winds which also brought traffic chaos in neighboring Croatia and Serbia. In Slovenia, the search resumed for an injured Hungarian hiker who has been missing in the Alps north of the capital Ljubljana since Sunday. Rescuers on Monday located a woman who had been with him. Throughout the Balkans region, authorities have issued travel warnings as snow drifts closed major routes, including sections of motorways in Croatia.

