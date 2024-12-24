Gangs in Haiti attack journalists covering the attempted reopening of the country’s main hospital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A radio station in Haiti says suspected gang members opened fire on journalists in the capital Tuesday as they covered the attempted reopening of the country’s largest hospital. Radio Télé Métronome says seven journalists and two police officers were wounded. Police did not immediately respond to calls. Street gangs have taken over much of Port-au-Prince. They forced the closure of the General Hospital early this year. A video posted online by a leader with the gang coalition that controls much of the capital claimed responsibility for the attack and said the coalition had not authorized the hospital’s reopening.

