Players have mixed feelings about being on the road on Christmas as NFL adds more holiday games

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Asked if there was any special meaning to playing on Christmas for a second straight season, Lamar Jackson paused for several seconds before answering.

That said it all.

“I mean, it is,” he finally replied, trying to be diplomatic. “That means we’re good, but at the same time, I do want to celebrate at home sometimes with my family now. I don’t want to be playing on Christmas all the time — not all the time.”

That sentiment seemed common among the Baltimore Ravens players this week as they prepared for their second consecutive Christmas road game. Jackson and his teammates will face the Houston Texans on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs play at Pittsburgh.

Games on Christmas aren’t new to the NFL. The Miami Dolphins famously beat the Chiefs in a playoff game on Dec. 25, 1971 — a double-overtime classic that still holds the record for the NFL’s longest game.

In 2020, New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record with six touchdowns in a game when the Saints beat Minnesota on Christmas.

Lately, however, the league has been much more aggressive about scheduling games on Christmas. There were three last year on a Monday, and this week there are two. The four teams in action this Wednesday all played this past Saturday, giving them a little more time to prepare. But each is still wrapping up a stretch of three games in 11 games.

And for Baltimore and Kansas City — the teams spending the holiday on the road — this means a bit of a scramble to find time to celebrate with loved ones.

“Santa hasn’t come yet, but as far as my family, we traded gifts (over the weekend),” Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “(His wife) Brittany’s a champ because I’m not there to help build the toys my family got, and the kids have opened up every single one of them.”

The Chiefs are playing on Christmas for a second year in a row, although they were at home last season.

Baltimore tackle Ronnie Stanley said there is an offensive line Christmas party planned for Friday at center Tyler Linderbaum’s house. Jackson’s plan is to celebrate on Thursday.

“I already celebrated Christmas with my family this past week,” Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said. “It’s more about the thought of calling people Christmas morning and just going out there and being able to go out in front of my whole family and do what I love. That’s how I’ll celebrate.”

The Ravens also have celebrated a bit as a group already.

“We actually had a team dinner last night here, which was really neat. And our chefs were incredible (with) what they put out there, so that was fun,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “And we are going to have the ability for family members from the Houston area to come over for the team snack after we do a walkthrough (Tuesday) night.”

Don’t expect Christmas games to go away any time soon. Netflix agreed to a three-year contract in May to carry Christmas Day games. Playing on the holiday certainly gives teams a chance to be in the spotlight, although the Chiefs and Ravens already get plenty of that.

The Ravens-Texans game features a halftime performance by Beyoncé.

“Wasn’t there a time when somebody was out peeking outside the locker room door during the Super Bowl or something like that? Was there some story on that?” Harbaugh said. “He got in trouble for it? There will be big trouble. I like Beyoncé, though. I can’t say I’m a huge Beyoncé fan, but I think I like her.”

Jackson, seemingly unaware of Harbaugh’s attempt to lay down the law about the halftime show, arrived at the microphone immediately after the coach.

“I’m going to go out there and watch,” the star quarterback said. “First time seeing Beyoncé perform, and it’s at our game — that’s dope. I’m going to go out and watch. Sorry Harbaugh, sorry fellas.”

