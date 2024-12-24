San Francisco hotel workers near the end of a 3-month strike

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — The last group of striking hotel workers in San Francisco has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with Hilton, bringing an end to a strike that has lasted three months. The union Unite Here Local 2 says workers are voting Tuesday after similar deals were made with Marriott and Hyatt in the past week, bringing an end to the strike for 1,750 workers at those hotels. More than 10,000 hotel workers have gone on strike in 11 cities across the U.S. since September. The San Francisco strike grew to include 2,500 hotel workers.

