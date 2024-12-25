A Syrian family recounts the horrors of the 2013 chemical attack near Damascus

ZAMALKA, Syria (AP) — A Syrian family that survived a 2013 chemical weapons attack that killed hundreds of people near the country’s capital, Damascus, says the ordeal they experienced haunts them to this day. The family members locked themselves inside a windowless room in their home for hours, escaping the fate of dozens of their neighbors who perished in one of the deadliest moments of Syria’s civil war. Now, after President Bashar Assad’s ouster earlier this month, many Syrians and rights activists hope that those behind that attack with the deadly sarin gas will be brought to justice. The Aug. 21, 2013 attack targeted several suburbs of Damascus, including the neighborhood of Zamalka.

