At least 13 people killed in Pakistani strikes on suspected militant hideouts in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Local Afghans and the Pakistani Taliban say civilians, including women and children, were killed after Pakistan launched rare airstrikes inside neighboring Afghanistan. Pakistani security officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that Tuesday’s operation was to dismantle a training facility and kill insurgents in the province of Paktika, bordering Afghanistan. Residents in the area say at least 13 people were left dead, adding that the death toll could be higher. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Taliban claimed that 50 people, including 27 women and children, have died. Pakistan has not commented on the strikes. However, on Wednesday, the Pakistani military said security forces killed 13 insurgents in an overnight operation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.