Israeli strike kills 5 Palestinian journalists in Gaza, officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says an Israeli strike killed five Palestinian journalists outside a hospital overnight. The Israeli military said it targeted a group of militants. The strike overnight into Thursday hit a car outside the Al-Awda Hospital in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the territory. The journalists were working for the local Quds News Network, which also reported the strike. The military said it targeted a group of fighters from the Islamic Jihad, a militant group allied with Hamas, whose Oct. 7, 2023 attack into southern Israel ignited the war.

