Israel’s plan to double the number of settlers in the Golan Heights is met with conflicting emotions

EIN ZIVAN, Golan Heights (AP) — Earlier this month, Syrian leader Bashar Assad was ousted after nearly 25 years in power. Within hours, Israeli tanks rolled into the Golan Heights’ demilitarized buffer zone in Syria created as part of a 1974 ceasefire between the countries. Days later, the Israeli government approved a plan to double the population of settlers in the Golan Heights. Israel seized the mountainous region from Syria in 1967, and most of the world considers it occupied Syrian territory. In the towns and kibbutzim of Israeli-controlled Golan, the news has been met with a mixture of skepticism, excitement and shock. Previous attempts to encourage more settlement in the Golan have received a lukewarm response.

