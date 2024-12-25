NFL’s Netflix debut on Christmas Day kicked off without a glitch

The NFL’s Netflix debut kicked off on Christmas Day without a glitch. Mariah Carey opened Wednesday’s doubleheader with a taped performance of “All I Want for Christmas is You” before Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs faced off against Russell Wilson, T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Netflix agreed to a three-year contract in May to broadcast Christmas Day games. The streaming giant is expecting one of its biggest days since the site launched in 1998. The Houston Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens in the second game as the NFL showcased four of the AFC’s top five teams.

