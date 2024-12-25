South Korean opposition submits motion to impeach the country’s acting president as strife deepens
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s main opposition party has submitted a motion to impeach the country’s acting leader over his reluctance to fill three Constitutional Court vacancies ahead of the court’s review of rebellion charges against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol stemming from his short-lived martial law decree on Dec. 3. The court appointments have stalled amid an intensifying dispute between the liberal opposition and Yoon’s conservative party, and the potential impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo may deepen the country’s political paralysis. The opposition-controlled National Assembly also passed motions on Thursday calling for the appointment of three Constitutional Court justices as the court prepares to start deliberations on whether to dismiss or reinstate Yoon.