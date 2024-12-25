The organizer of a Christmas fair in southern Mexico is assassinated at his holiday event

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The organizer of a Christmas fair in southern Mexico has been assassinated at his city’s holiday event. Authorities in the southern state of Guerrero said gunmen killed the organizer of the annual Christmas fair in the state capital of Chilpancingo, as well as another person. Prosecutors said another person in the crowd gathered outside a church was wounded in the Christmas Eve attack. The state’s governor said the killing of Martín Ramírez Ruíz was “an unacceptable act that will not go unpunished.” Two rival drug gangs are fighting for control of the city of Chilpancingo, and violence against officials and residents there has reached grisly levels.

