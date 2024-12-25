Why Palestinian forces are cracking down on Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian Authority forces are clashing with armed groups in the occupied West Bank in a rare crackdown aimed at restoring order in a militant stronghold. The deadly violence is some of the worst internal fighting Palestinians have seen in years. The internationally recognized Palestinian Authority says it wants to bring security to a restive built-up refugee camp. But many Palestinians see it as a subcontractor for Israel. The raid is also seen as a test of the authority’s ability to govern Gaza after the war, a vision supported by the Biden administration but rejected by Israel.

