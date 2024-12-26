Cambodian court gives an opposition leader 2-year prison term, keeping pressure on critics
Associated Press
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian court has convicted an opposition party leader of inciting social disorder and sentenced him to two years in prison, the latest legal assault on opponents and critics of the government of Prime Minister Hun Manet. The Phnom Penh Municipal Court also banned Nation Power Party president Sun Chanthy for life from voting or running for office and fined him $1,000. Sun Chanthy was arrested in May after a trip to Japan where he spoke critically about Hun Manet’s government and urged more freedom for opposition parties. Cambodia’s government has long been accused of using the judicial system to persecute critics and political opponents.