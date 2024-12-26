Combatting an epidemic of loneliness amongst the elderly during the holidays

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The U.S. Surgeon General has warned of an “epidemic of loneliness and isolation” and a “lack of connection” is harming individual and societal health. In response, AARP’s Ethel Gathering Groups program shared with ABC-7 how they are trying to help women connect across the country, to provide a sense of purpose and a meaningful connection ahead of winter when older Americans disproportionately report feeling lonely.

New AARP research found: Around one third of adults ages 50 to 80 feel socially isolated, two in five (40%) women 60 and older report that it’s difficult to make new friends. The nationwide Ethel Circle Facebook Group has 86k members. Learn how many Ethel members are in your area and how viewers can join for free. They also found one in three women 60 and older is struggling with loneliness. With their program, Ethel Gathering Groups from AARP, which is a free-to-join program, they are aiming to help tens of thousands of women connect across the country combat the epidemic of loneliness. To learn more about your local The Ethel Gathering Group, click here.