How to dig safely this spring in El Paso

April is recognized by Congress and most states across the U.S. as National Safe Digging Month, including Texas.

It's the time of year when temperatures increase in many parts of the country and spring digging projects begin.

"In Texas, it is a pretty big problem. Last year, 46% of all of the excavation damages to underground facilities happened because 811 was not contacted," said Safeena Khanmohamed, a spokesperson of Texas Gas Service. "So we're really trying to raise awareness and keep people safe."

Khanmohamed emphasizes the importance of calling 811 at least two days before putting a shovel in the ground, no matter the size of the digging project.

"So whether that's installing a new funds or a sprinkler system, planting a tree, whatever it is, there is likely to be underground facilities in your area," she said.

She says calling before starting your digging could prevent damaging underground pipelines, electric cables, waterlines and injuries.

"You can also potentially cause a service outage in your area and even if you aren't sure whether you did cause any damage, even a small ding or a scrape could lead to a bigger problem down the line," said Khanmohamed.

Line locating technicians from Texas Gas Services use radio-magnetic line locators, which makes high-frequency sounds when it is above underground pipelines.

They then mark the areas with flags and paint so diggers can start their projects safely and avoid those areas.

"But if you do need to work in that area, use hand or soft digging techniques," she says. "And some soft digging tools you can use are ones that use water or air pressure to break up the soil or rock, but certainly not any heavy duty equipment."

Khanmohamed says placing a ticket with 811 to check your area before digging, is completely free of charge.