Mexican investigators find 12 bodies in clandestine graves in the northern border state of Chihuahua

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Investigators in Mexico have found 12 bodies in clandestine burial sites in the northern border state of Chihuahua. State prosecutors announced Thursday that the skeletal remains were found in the township of Ascencion, about 110 miles (180 kms) west of Ciudad Juarez, which is itself across the border from El Paso, Texas. The investigators started exploring the desolate site on Dec. 18, and in the following days, they expanded the search area. They eventually found 11 separate shallow pits into which a dozen bodies had been dumped. The remains were taken to state forensic laboratories for possible identification.

