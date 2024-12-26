Middle East latest: 5 journalists killed by Israeli strike in Gaza outside hospital

Gaza’s Health Ministry says five Palestinian journalists have been killed by an Israeli strike. Israel’s military said it targeted a group of militants allied with Hamas, which ignited the war with its Oct. 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel. The strike hit a vehicle outside the Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp. Associated Press video showed the burned shell of a van with press markings. The journalists were working for the local news outlet Al-Quds Today, a television channel affiliated with the Islamic Jihad militant group. The Committee to Protect Journalists says more than 130 Palestinian reporters have been killed since the start of the war. Israel has not allowed foreign reporters to enter Gaza except on military embeds.

