California man fatally shot by his parole officer, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say state Justice Department officials are investigating the death of a man who was shot by his parole officer. The state corrections department said Friday in a statement that 26-year-old Jeremy Sanchez was being visited by the agent at his home in Fresno on Christmas Eve when a “physical altercation” broke out between the two. It says the officer fired his weapon and hit Sanchez, who died at the scene. The incident is being reviewed by the Justice Department in line with state law, which requires it to investigate all officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian.

