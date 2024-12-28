Group runs in downtown El Paso offer a fresh start for your New Year’s resolution

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the New Year approaches, many are setting goals to stay active and improve their health. That’s this week’s Sunday Funday moment, brought to you by Sarah Farms.

For El Pasoans, a local group offers the perfect way to kick-start those resolutions—weekly runs at San Jacinto Plaza.

LIV3Athletics, founded by Nancy Alcantar, welcomes runners and walkers of all fitness levels. Whether you’re tackling your first mile or training for a marathon, the group provides a supportive and energetic community to help you stay motivated.

Participants say the camaraderie is a game-changer.

“When you’re running alone, you feel like you want to stop,” said Christopher Valdez, a regular participant. “But with a group, you can go longer than you usually would.”

Even in the winter, some runners embrace El Paso’s above-average temperatures by hitting the plaza in shorts.

The group meets every Wednesday, no matter the weather, and includes runners, walkers, and even their furry companions.

“I used to hate running, and now it’s my favorite thing to do,” Christopher added.

Nancy Alcantar says the goal is simple: to stay active, explore El Paso, and foster a sense of community.

“We’re here because of the people and for the people,” she said.

If you’re looking for a way to stick to your New Year’s resolutions while making friends and staying healthy, LIV Athletics might be the perfect fit.

For more details, click here.