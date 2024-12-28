Will New Year’s Eve be loud or quiet? What are the top 2025 resolutions? AP-NORC poll has answers

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re planning on ringing in the new year quietly at home, you’re not alone. A majority of U.S. adults say they plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Nearly 2 in 10 will be celebrating at a friend or family member’s home, and just 5% plan to go out to celebrate at a bar, restaurant or organized event, the poll found. But many will celebrate the new year in a different way — by making a resolution. More than half say they’ll make at least one resolution for 2025. There’s some optimism about the year ahead, although more than half aren’t expecting a positive change.

