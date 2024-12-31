Bedard and the Blackhawks ride the L to Wrigley Field for Winter Classic

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks took the train to work on Tuesday. Carrying their sticks and skates and dressed in custom “Team Chicago” gear, the Blackhawks used one of the city’s famed elevated trains to travel to Wrigley Field for their matchup with the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic. The Blues dressed in gray sweatshirts and hats for their bus trip to the home of baseball’s Chicago Cubs. The hats had 99 on the front and the shirts had a round emblem with 99 and GRETZKY’S BASEMENT — a nod to the hockey school connected to Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky.

