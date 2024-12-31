Driver runs down two New Zealand police officers, killing one

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand police officer died in hospital on Wednesday and another was seriously hurt after a driver ran them down as they patrolled on foot in the early hours of New Year’s Day, the country’s police chief said. The attack jolted a country where the killing of police officers on duty is rare. The vehicle drove into the officers “at speed”, before the driver turned and rammed a police car, Police Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters in the South Island city of Nelson. A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged over the incident. Police did not suggest a motive.

