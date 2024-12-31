Initial results of imprecise census in Myanmar show a slight population drop

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government has announced that provisional results of a census taken in October put the Southeast Asian nation’s population at about 51.3 million, a slight drop from the last official nationwide count of about 51.5 million taken 10 years ago. The decrease was not directly explained in a report issued by the Ministry of Immigration and Population. However, it said the recent census was carried out successfully in less than half of the country’s 330 townships due to escalating armed conflict and other major constraints. Myanmar is wracked by violence that began when the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The military’s seizure of power and violent suppression of protests triggered armed resistance.

