Instead of partying, thousands turn New Year celebration into anti-government protest in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Instead of traditional street partying on New Year’s Eve, tens of thousands of protesters led by university students have gathered overnight in Belgrade and other Serbian cities to demand political reforms and justice in the Balkan country. The protesters have been actively demonstrating following the tragic collapse of a concrete canopy in norther town Novi Sad’s central train station on Nov. 1, which resulted in 15 fatalities. The incident has been attributed to corruption and substandard construction practices by the populist Serbian leadership, leading to widespread public outcry and demands for accountability.

