Trump says he is planning to attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he’s planning to attend the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. Asked about it as he walked into a New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump responded, “I’ll be there.” Trump said he’d rather not say if he’d spoken to members of Carter’s family. Funeral services honoring Carter, who died Sunday at age 100, will be held in Georgia and Washington, beginning Jan. 4 and concluding Jan. 9. Wearing a tuxedo as he entered the festivities Tuesday night, Trump took a few minutes of questions from reporters on various topics and said he thought 2025 would be a “great year.”

