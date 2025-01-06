11 found in box truck during smuggling attempt near Silver City
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 11 migrants were uncovered in a UHAUL box truck near the town of Hurley southeast of Silver City, according to the Border Patrol Chief for the El Paso Sector said Monday.
In a post on X.com, Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted that the 11 were found concealed in the back of the truck by Deming Border Patrol Agents and the Hurley Fire Department.
Deming BP Agents and the Hurley Fire Dept. uncovered 11 migrants concealed inside a UHAUL box truck—a stark reminder of the lengths smugglers will take to evade detection and endanger lives!⁰⁰#wherethelegendbegan #newmexico #migrantes pic.twitter.com/KAVpJHhNTT— Anthony “Scott” Good (@USBPChiefEPT) January 7, 2025