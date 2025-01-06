11 found in box truck during smuggling attempt near Silver City

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 11 migrants were uncovered in a UHAUL box truck near the town of Hurley southeast of Silver City, according to the Border Patrol Chief for the El Paso Sector said Monday.

In a post on X.com, Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted that the 11 were found concealed in the back of the truck by Deming Border Patrol Agents and the Hurley Fire Department.