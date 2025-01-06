Skip to Content
All lanes on Gateway and I-10 East at Lomaland, reopen after crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash that left one person injured and shut down traffic early Monday afternoon has now been cleared, with all lanes and the gateway reopened as of just after 2:30 PM.

According to El Paso Fire Department dispatch, one person was taken to the hospital following the crash with minor injuries. ABC-7 crews on the scene saw a white vehicle that ended up facing the wrong direction in the divider between I-10 and Gateway East.

