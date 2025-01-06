Border Patrol Chief – Iranian, Egyptian nationals caught by agents in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Chief Jason Owens, head of the United States Border Patrol, announced the apprehension of four Iranians and two Egyptians while attempting to enter the U.S. illegally in the past week.
In a post on X.com, Chief Owens posted that there were previous attempts by persons in the group to enter the country without authorization.
Last week, USBP agents in El Paso, TX, apprehended four Iranian and two Egyptian nationals, all special interest migrants, attempting to avoid detection. Record checks revealed prior attempted illegal entries. They remain in custody and will be processed accordingly. USBP agents… pic.twitter.com/mzNgFUF03Z— Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) January 6, 2025