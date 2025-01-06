Skip to Content
Border Patrol Chief – Iranian, Egyptian nationals caught by agents in El Paso

Published 5:53 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Chief Jason Owens, head of the United States Border Patrol, announced the apprehension of four Iranians and two Egyptians while attempting to enter the U.S. illegally in the past week.

In a post on X.com, Chief Owens posted that there were previous attempts by persons in the group to enter the country without authorization.

Andrew J. Polk

