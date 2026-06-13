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ABC-7 StormTrack weather: Storm chances increase this weekend before Triple-Digit heat returns

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Updated
today at 5:35 AM
Published 5:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – The Borderland could see its best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms this weekend before hotter and drier weather returns next week.

According to the National Weather Service, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, mainly east of the Rio Grande in Otero and Hudspeth counties. Storm coverage is expected to expand Sunday and Monday as deeper moisture spreads across the region.

Forecasters say Sunday’s storms could become strong at times, with the potential for heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and localized flooding. Monday could bring another round of active weather before moisture begins decreasing by Tuesday.

The increased cloud cover and rain chances will also provide temporary relief from the heat this weekend. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s for most lowland communities.

By the middle of next week, the pattern shifts back toward hotter and drier weather. Temperatures could climb back into the triple digits, with some lowland areas reaching between 102 and 107 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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