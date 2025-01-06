Las Cruces city manager selection to be ratified after state investigation found transparency laws were broken in original hiring process

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- City Council will ratify the selection of city manager Ikani Taumoepeau in their Monday meeting following findings from a state investigation that voided his original contract.

In December, the New Mexico Department of Justice found the city violated the Open Meetings Act while they were in the process of hiring Taumoepeau to replace Ifo Pili last spring.

According to a letter sent to Mayor Eric Enriquez, Mayor Pro Tem and District 4 councilor Johana Bencomo, and city attorney Brad Douglas, the DOJ says the city violated state transparency laws by holding only one public meeting on April 1st of 2024 that discussed the hiring of Taumoepeau, and text messages between city leaders showed his selection was already determined in a closed session on March 20th, which the DOJ says is illegal.

The NM DOJ gave the city two options to remedy the situation, which are disclosing everything regarding the hiring process discussed in closed session with the public and ratifying Taumoepeau's employment in a public vote by a majority of the council, or by re-starting the hiring process from scratch.

The city ultimately chose the former option, which will take place during Monday's city council meeting.

A statement provided to ABC-7 from the City of Las Cruces last week said they're "[taking] this as a learning opportunity and make improvements in the future."