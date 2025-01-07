El Paso woman celebrated New Year’s on Bourbon Street hours before deadly attack

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso resident Katie Daniel planned her trip to New Orleans six months ago.

She had previously been to Bourbon Street and wanted her family to enjoy a fun New Year's celebration.

Daniel and her family arrived days before the attack, planning to enjoy the history and lively atmosphere of the city.

On New Year's Eve, the group went to Bourbon Street early in the night and left to watch fireworks on the waterfront, before returning to the hotel.

Daniel says she woke up around 3 a.m. to the sounds of sirens and screaming.

"It wasn't until in the morning when we all woke up to like a bunch of texts and messages," Daniel said.

"It was very surreal to hear about it from other people in the world knowing before we even knew."

She added the mood in the city following the attack was tense.

"The morning after it happened, this one gentleman knocked a chair over," she said. "Everyone was on edge and paranoid."