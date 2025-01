EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A member of the U.S. Marine Corps and graduate of Irvin High School served as part of the honor guard for former President Jimmy Carter's body during the transportation to Washington, D.C. ahead of memorial services this week.

According to a release from EPISD, Candice Puente stood guard Tuesday along with three other Marines during the transportation.

Puente is a 19-year veteran of the Marine Corps.