News

Latin Kings gang member arrested for illegal entry in El Paso

By
Published 6:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A member of the Latin Kings criminal gang was arrested in El Paso by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

According to a post on X.com by Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens on Tuesday, Luis Sanchez Lopez was arrested on January 3rd and is being prosecuted for illegal re-entry.

Owens said that Sanchez Lopez served 16 years in prison for a previous conviction for aggravated battery.

Andrew J. Polk

